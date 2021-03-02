Short Interest in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Expands By 276.2%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 336,300 shares, an increase of 276.2% from the January 28th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 973,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of DAVIDsTEA as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $98.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.35.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 21.35%.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

