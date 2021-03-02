Short Interest in Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Grows By 223.6%

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, a growth of 223.6% from the January 28th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,886,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Eco-Tek Group stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Eco-Tek Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Eco-Tek Group

Eco-Tek Group, Inc manufactures and distributes synthetic lubricants, filtration systems, and other products in North America. The company offers synthetic base motor oil, fuel treatment products, engine flush products, synthetic oil stabilizers, bypass and magnetic oil filtration products, hand cleaners, and non-toxic lubricants.

