Short Interest in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) Rises By 470.0%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 643,000 shares, a growth of 470.0% from the January 28th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUSE traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,110. Fusion Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67.

Fusion Acquisition Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

