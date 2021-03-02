Short Interest in Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Declines By 95.9%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the January 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GSHHY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,681. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.66. Guangshen Railway has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.