Short Interest in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Declines By 66.0%

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 597,600 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the January 28th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GWPH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,809. GW Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $217.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -124.95 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.95 and its 200-day moving average is $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.36.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 480,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,421,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,641,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $7,453,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,208 shares of company stock worth $14,208,290 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

