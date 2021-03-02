Short Interest in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Drops By 90.2%

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the January 28th total of 182,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HPX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 349,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,065. HPX has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

HPX Company Profile

HPX Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

