Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Drops By 81.6%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the January 28th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IPCIF remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,774. Intellipharmaceutics International has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.36.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

