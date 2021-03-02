Short Interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Drops By 86.4%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the January 28th total of 20,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. 3,273,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. International Game Technology has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $19.40.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,063,000 after buying an additional 1,886,340 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,173,000 after buying an additional 384,233 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,776,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

