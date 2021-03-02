Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Decreases By 84.6%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the January 28th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth $125,000.

NASDAQ:PIO opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $36.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

