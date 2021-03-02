Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declines By 55.2%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the January 28th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.