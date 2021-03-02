Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Increases By 873.4%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, a growth of 873.4% from the January 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 515.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 402,730 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 358,865 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,184,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,683,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,490,000 after purchasing an additional 126,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USIG opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

