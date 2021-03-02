Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Rises By 3,011.8%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 3,011.8% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 974.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,556,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,111,000 after buying an additional 854,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 155,962 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,608,000.

Shares of SUSC opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.