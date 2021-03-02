Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Declines By 83.3%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,165. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $67.92.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kyocera will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

