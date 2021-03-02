Short Interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Expands By 2,368.1%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 2,368.1% from the January 28th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Luokung Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Luokung Technology stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Luokung Technology has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

