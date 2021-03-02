Short Interest in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Increases By 229.4%

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 229.4% from the January 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I during the third quarter worth $210,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 676,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 99,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Merida Merger Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ MCMJ opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. Merida Merger Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Merida Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.