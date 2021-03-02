Short Interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Grows By 349.1%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 349.1% from the January 28th total of 349,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Data stock. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,394,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. Fosun International Ltd owned 3.82% of Molecular Data as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKD opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. Molecular Data has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

About Molecular Data

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

