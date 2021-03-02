Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Expands By 1,057.6%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 1,057.6% from the January 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Naked Wines in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of MJWNF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,840. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29. Naked Wines has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

