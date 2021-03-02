Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Expands By 826.0%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, an increase of 826.0% from the January 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NCPCF stock remained flat at $$0.10 on Tuesday. 90,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

