Short Interest in Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Grows By 202.1%

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 248,900 shares, a growth of 202.1% from the January 28th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NJDCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nidec in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NJDCY stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.15, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Nidec will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

