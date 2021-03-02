Short Interest in NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Rises By 180.0%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

Shares of NTDTY stock remained flat at $$16.25 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167. NTT DATA has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.