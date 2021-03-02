Short Interest in Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Increases By 259.0%

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 259.0% from the January 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PRGNF stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Paragon Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Paragon Shipping alerts:

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.