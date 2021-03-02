Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Declines By 89.0%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the January 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ProtoKinetix stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 224,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,611. ProtoKinetix has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

