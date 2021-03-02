Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Declines By 59.3%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the January 28th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.6 days.

Shares of RGRNF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. Regis Resources has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Regis Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

