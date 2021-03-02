Short Interest in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Decreases By 81.1%

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the January 28th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper acquired 5,500 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $90,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 242,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 212,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 73,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. 227,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,083. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.