Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Increases By 202.6%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 202.6% from the January 28th total of 545,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) by 765.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.43% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLRX stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

