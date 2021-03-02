Short Interest in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Grows By 433.3%

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SIELY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. Shanghai Electric Group has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

