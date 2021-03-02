Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Drops By 89.9%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the January 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SNMRY remained flat at $$10.62 on Tuesday. 4,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,479. Snam has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

