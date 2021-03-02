Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Rises By 257.4%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 435,700 shares, a growth of 257.4% from the January 28th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE IPOD opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOD. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

