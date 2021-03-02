Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Increases By 6,500.0%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 6,500.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVAUF. Raymond James raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from $3.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.