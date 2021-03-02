Short Interest in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Rises By 900.0%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TPLWF remained flat at $$7.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. Temple & Webster Group has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

