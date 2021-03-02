Short Interest in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Rises By 167.9%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 754,600 shares, a growth of 167.9% from the January 28th total of 281,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.17.

Get TFI International alerts:

NYSE:TFII traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $81.46.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.