Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Drops By 59.9%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the January 28th total of 819,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

