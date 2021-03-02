Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Decreases By 89.2%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the January 28th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,694 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68.

