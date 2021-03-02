Short Interest in Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Expands By 18,300.0%

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 18,300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Weekend Unlimited Industries stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Weekend Unlimited Industries has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About Weekend Unlimited Industries

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc sells branded cannabis packaging. It offers its products through Wknd! and Orchard Heights brand name. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

