Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Decreases By 96.6%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the January 28th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:EHI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 96,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,201. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.