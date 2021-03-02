Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Grows By 169.8%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, an increase of 169.8% from the January 28th total of 55,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 302.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of ZK International Group worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZKIN opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. ZK International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.