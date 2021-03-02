Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Shriro’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Shriro Company Profile

Shriro Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes kitchen appliances and consumer products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Kitchen Appliances and Consumer Products segments. The Kitchen Appliances segment offers ovens, cooktops, rangehoods, dishwashers, sinks, taps, ironing systems, and laundry tubs, as well as waste disposal and ducting solutions.

