SIBCoin Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $863,444.80 and approximately $1,339.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,803.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.68 or 0.03181121 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.00367832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.98 or 0.01083554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.18 or 0.00452232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.51 or 0.00383876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00252791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022832 BTC.

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,013,072 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

