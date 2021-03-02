Sigma Planning Corp Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,278 shares of company stock worth $10,901,185 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $140.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.69.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.