Sigma Planning Corp Has $528,000 Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,580 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 116.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 179,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 96,644 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,261,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,162,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 15,270.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter.

ACES opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21.

