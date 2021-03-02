Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,579,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,300,000 after buying an additional 419,564 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,571,000 after buying an additional 479,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after buying an additional 7,126,238 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,054,000 after buying an additional 1,409,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Old Republic International by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,836,000 after buying an additional 1,309,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

ORI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,852 shares of company stock worth $36,576 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

