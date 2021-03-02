Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $197.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.