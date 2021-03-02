Sigma Planning Corp Sells 609 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $158.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

