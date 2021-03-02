SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 241.9% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SGMA stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.12 million, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.27.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,491 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.81% of SigmaTron International worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

