Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 2,047 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,583 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,400. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56.

