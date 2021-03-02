Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 661,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 272,089 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 17,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,821,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,632,000 after acquiring an additional 154,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

SCHW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 80,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,445. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $4,991,946.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,754,675 shares of company stock worth $100,308,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

