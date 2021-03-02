Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,590,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465,565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 528,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 399,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,393,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $132,833. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $88.02. 3,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,493. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.