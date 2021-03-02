Signet Financial Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,686,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.95. 5,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,415. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $109.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.27.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.