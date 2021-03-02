Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 135,335 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,249.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 149,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 138,395 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 59,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,799. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

