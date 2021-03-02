Signet Financial Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 351,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,347,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $249.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.